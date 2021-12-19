This Week in Connecticut: Archeologist look into site of Benedict Arnold’s New Haven home for possible tunnel; dog saves Glastonbury baby

(WTNH) – Taking a step back in time now. A fresh look at the country’s most famous traitor.

Benedict Arnold’s house in New Haven is believed to stand along Water Street. It’s now a parking lot near the “high school in the community.”

Local historians, students, and the state archeologist went out there because there is lore Arnold had a secret tunnel to smuggle things in from his ships to avoid taxes.

So far, there is no evidence of this.

Now for some positive vibes in the Nutmeg Nation. A Glastonbury dog is being hailed a hero. Henry, the Boston Terrier, is being credited with saving his family’s baby.

Kelly Dowling’s baby girl had a cold, so she put her down in the crib to rest, but Henry kept letting himself into the nursery even though his owners kept telling him no.

It turns out the baby stopped breathing and Henry alerted his family. The baby was rushed to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center where she is doing much better.