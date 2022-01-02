This Week in Connecticut: Big news from CT’s most iconic radio stations over the past year

(WTNH) – Connecticut has a rich radio history. Many milestones were reached in 2021 in three iconic stations in our state. WPLR 99.1FM turned the big 50 this year.

When it debuted on April 29, 1971, Richard Nixon was president and the Plymouth Fury was the hot car around town.

Chaz and AJ lead the station with their longest-serving radio show in station history.

Christmas Eve, Ray Dunaway signed off for the last time on WTIC. Now, he’s grateful to wake up after the sun comes up. This is the first time he’s able to do that since the days of the first President Bush.

Dunaway joined WTIC in 1992. That’s when he became a mainstay of morning talk radio, interviewing pretty much every major figure in the state and even beyond. His biggest get was First Lady Hillary Clinton.

Former TV news and sports anchor Brian Shactman is taking over the mic now.

