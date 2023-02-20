(WTNH) – Our positive vibes this week! What’s the secret to a long healthy marriage

On Valentine’s Day, Dennis House met a local couple that’s been together for more than half a century. They gave us their expert advice.

“Never go to bed angry and always give each other a kiss goodnight,” said Robin Alvandian.

Robin Alvandian of West Haven has been married to her husband Gave for 65 years. They spent their Valentine’s Day on a special date celebrating with other couples who have also marked their golden anniversaries.

The annual luncheon of love was held at the Noble School Senior Center in West Haven.

Watch the video above for the full segment.