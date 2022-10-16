(WTNH) – The verdict heard around the world. A man who made millions by telling lies to millions of people will now have to pay nearly one billion dollars to the victims.

Alex Jones, the host of a website who told lies about the Sandy Hook massacre, was ordered to pay the victims nearly $1 billion following a trial that was held in Waterbury. The lies inspired followers of Jones to threaten and harass the families of the victims.

Dennis House sat down with the lead attorney in the case, Chris Mattei, and Erica Lafferty, the daughter of Sandy Hook Principal, Dawn Lafferty Hocksprung, who died trying to protect her students.

