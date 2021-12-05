This Week in Connecticut: Flashback to the opening of the Pez visitor’s center in CT, positive vibes of Connecticut Children’s teaming up with Disney and ESPN

(WTNH) – Connecticut holds a special place in candy history. In today’s flashback, we’re looking back at the opening of the Pez visitor’s center in Orange.

December 1, 2011, people started going on tours to learn the history of the iconic candy. Pez has been made in Connecticut since 1973 and was invented in 1927 by an Austrian man named Edward Haas.

Pez came to the U.S. in the 1950s. It rose in popularity because of the flavors and the fun dispensers. The visitor center has one of the most comprehensive collections of Pez memorabilia in the world. You can also watch it be made.

Now for some positive vibes in Nutmeg Nation. Connecticut Children’s is the first hospital in Connecticut to partner with Disney and ESPN. Disney’s Team of Heroes and ESPN cast members were in Hartford this week for a big unveiling for the kids.

ESPN, Disney, and CCMC’s team members unveiled never-before-seen sports jersey patient gowns and Disney sports-themed content. Among the ESPN personnel on hand was Dan Orlovsky. He’s the former UConn quarterback from Shelton and longtime NFL backup.