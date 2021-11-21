This Week in Connecticut: Flashback to the Yale Bowl in 1914; East Haven boy featured on Drew Barrymore Show

(WTNH) – Taking a step back in time now. This was the weekend of the game: Yale vs. Harvard, and on this day 107 years ago, November 21, 1914, the largest sports arena in the world at that time opened in Connecticut.

More than 68,000 fans gathered at the Yale Bowl in New Haven. Fans at the historic event witnessed the Yale football team lose to Harvard in a 30 to 0 shutout. The Bowl was the first football field in the country to be built in an enclosed stadium.

The Yale Bowl was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1987. It’s still home to the Yale Bulldogs.

Now for some positive vibes in the Nutmeg Nation. An 8-year-old from East Haven is getting national attention for helping out pets in need in our state for a year or so.

Connor Vece has been gathering donated pet supplies for pets in need in East Haven. He has been collecting the stuff at his grandparent’s house. His good deeds got the attention of the mayor and even Drew Barrymore.

Recently, Connor was on a segment called “Drew-Gooders” on Barrymore’s show on WTNH.