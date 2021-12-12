This Week in Connecticut: Flashback to when Jim Morrison was arrested at the New Haven Arena in 1967

(WTNH) – Taking a step back in time today. It was 54 years ago this week when rockstar Jim Morrison was arrested in New Haven.

December 9, 1967, The Doors were supposed to headline at the New Haven Arena. Instead of rehearing while the opening act was performing, Morrison was passing the time with a female fan in a shower stall backstage.

A New Haven police officer working security found the couple and told them to break it up, not recognizing Morrison. Morrison reportedly said some choice words to the officer and ended up getting maced. That didn’t stop him from performing that nice.

In the middle of a song, he went on an expletive-laden tirade about the officer. That’s when police walked in and made him the first rockstar to ever get arrested while performing.