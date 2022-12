(WTNH) – The third time will not be the charm in the city of Hartford for Mayor Luke Bronin.

On Tuesday, he announced he will not seek another term after being elected in 2015 and re-elected in 2019.

The big question is what is next for a politician who at 43, is 37 years younger than President Joe Biden.

Bronin sat down with Dennis House to discuss his next move in his career.

