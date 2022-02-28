NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As Black History Month wraps up, This Week in Connecticut honors two more Black trailblazers in Connecticut.

Fred Parris, one of the biggest names in R&B music, called New Haven home. He was behind the 1956 smash hit “In the Still of the night.”

Parris and the Five Satins recorded the song in the basement of Saint Bernadette Catholic Church in New Haven.

Fred Parris

Parris gave his final performance with the Five Satins at the church last year. He passed away in January.

A Tuskegee airman and Hartford’s first Black police officer passed away on Feb. 24, 2005.

Capt. Lemuel Custis joined the force in the summer of 1939. After a year and a half into his career, he enlisted in World War II to attend the first cadet class from the Tuskegee Army Airfield in Alabama.

Custis was one of just five men who survived the training. He flew more than 90 combat missions in P-40 Warhawks.

Lemuel Custis

When he returned from the war, he stayed on as a flight instructor in Tuskegee, but then he returned home to Connecticut to get his law degree from UConn Law and became the first Black chief examiner for the state.