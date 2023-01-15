(WTNH) – Marijuana is now legal for sale in Connecticut for anyone over the age of 21. From Newington to New Haven, and the five other dispensaries, the lines were long on day one.

Here’s what is being sold: cannabis to roll joints or put in a bong, food including brownies and cookies, but gummies are not being sold yet.

Sales were huge the first day with over a quarter of a million dollars being sold. If that continues, that would rack up to about a $90 million dollar a year industry.

So far, no major problems were reported, but police are concerned about people driving under the influence of marijuana.

Watch the video above for the full segment.