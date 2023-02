(WTNH) – 2023 is the year voters in cities and towns across the state will go to the polls to pick mayors, first selectmen and women, town councils and more. New Haven is one of those cities.

Mayor Justin Elicker is seeking re-election and spelled out his reasoning on This Week in Connecticut.

This week, one of his challengers, Shafiq Abdussabur, sat down to talk about his reasoning for running.

