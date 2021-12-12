This Week in Connecticut: Panel of officials discusses recent threats of violence in CT; Mother of Sandy Hook victim speaks out nearly 9 years since the tragedy

(WTNH) – Schools in every corner of the state gripped in fear in recent weeks. Threats of violence disrupting class for thousands of kids from Norwich to Norwalk, Hamden to Manchester.

These threats made over social media are part of a national trend. Law enforcement says this is common after school shootings like the one in Michigan earlier this month.

A panel including public safety professionals, school professionals, and parents sat down with Dennis House to discuss the recent threats.

This Tuesday marks 9 years since the Sandy Hook massacre. For the families of the victims, this month is hard, especially with headlines about school violence in the news.

Dennis House met with the mother of Sandy Hook victim Ana Marquez-Greene, who wonders if things are getting any better.

Watch the video above for the full segment.