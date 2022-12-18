(WTNH) – A new program in Hartford is giving free computers to people in need and providing advanced hardware training to teenagers. Hartford HealthCare is donating 150 used computers, which will then be refurbished by Hartford Youth Service Corps members.

They will be ready for distribution in the winter of 2023.

Now for our positive vibes! “Home for the Holidays” has a new meaning for four Hartford families.

This year, they have a place to call their own thanks to Habitat for Humanity. Seven months after breaking ground, the families got to see their finished product in Windsor.

