This Week in Connecticut: Radio icon Ray Dunaway sits down to discuss his career before retirement

(WTNH) – There is an end of an era in local broadcasting. Radio icon Ray Dunaway is retiring from WTIC AM 1080 in 19 days.

Dennis House with the legend to talk about his career, what’s next, and that time he saw Rush Limbaugh in his underwear.

Dunaway shows up for work just after 5 a.m. It’s a shift he’s been doing at WTIC since the days of the first President Bush. But after years of waking people up, informing and entertaining them for three and a half hours every day, it’s time to walk away from the headset and microphone.

“I think you just get to the point how many more sunrises do I have to endure. I just want to sleep and have it be light when I get up. I’d like to do that,” Dunaway said.

Watch the video above for the full interview.