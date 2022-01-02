This Week in Connecticut: Some big sports news came out in the state this year

(WTNH) – Something to look forward to in the new year is a new movie about the coach of the winningest college team in the state.

Paul Assaiante has won 17 national championships in his 22 years as Trinity College’s Squash coach. He wrote a book about his journey and now it’s being made into a movie. They’re shooting part of it on the Trinity College campus. There’s no word yet on who is cast to play Assaiante in the movie.

The 2020 Olympics were postponed to the summer of 2021. Ahead of the games, Dennis ran alongside an Olympic hopeful.

Donn Cabral of Glastonbury is a two-time Olympic steeplechaser. He is the current American collegiate steeplechase record-holder and went to the Olympic trials in June. He finished 6th, dashing his Olympic hopes, but he does have plans beyond the Olympics.

He graduated from UConn Law School and plans on working and giving back.

