NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Cities and towns across Connecticut are looking for some good men and women to protect and serve.

The National Police Foundation reports 86% of departments in the nation are short-staffed, and it’s not because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the Connecticut State Police Training Academy in Meriden, these recruits number about 60, down from 100 in the previous class. They’re going through training now, and while some will become state troopers or local officers, they won’t be enough.

“Not too many people are interested in law enforcement right now with the environment, society, what law enforcement and just the changes, legislations across the country,” Sgt. Joungsuk Moon said. “But we do our best trying to get the best-qualified applicants that we can for the department.”

Some blame the negative stories in the media about police, and the talk about defunding police. Others say the fact that policing has become more dangerous also discourages recruits.

According to the FBI, 73 law enforcement officers were intentionally killed in the line of duty in 2021 — the highest number in 20 years. In Connecticut, high-profile vehicular attacks on officers have also had a chilling effect on those entering the police profession.

“I think just people are afraid of getting into law enforcement because they don’t know what to expect over the next couple years,” Moon said.

Moon has been on the force for 15 years and works to encourage people to enter the industry she loves.

New’s 8’s Chief Political Anchor Dennis House: “So, if someone said to you, you know, I don’t want to be a police officer because of the following reasons. How would you persuade them that they perhaps should become a police officer?”

Sgt. Joungsuk Moon: “Well, everyone’s experience is different and everyone comes from different backgrounds. So, usually, my approach is you have to kind of know what you want out of the career and know what you want later on in the future. So, if you’re looking for a steady career, it’s not just a job that you’re going to have for a year or two.”

It used to be a 20-year career before being able to retire with full benefits. That is now 25 as people live longer. Will the police shortage impact that?

House: “So, they upped that to 25 years. As people live longer and work longer, do you think that could even be extended to 30 years?

Moon: “Well, I don’t know. It’s kind of a demanding job. I don’t know if you want to do this for that long. But just the option of doing something for 25 years, like I said, it’s not an easy job.”

Some officers work more than 25 years. One comes from a well-known Connecticut police family, with a dozen or so members of the family serving the state.

This is time tough of year for them because almost a year ago they lost their first family member who died while on the force.

“Most importantly about Matt is it wasn’t all about being a cop for Matt,” Glastonbury Police Capt. Mark Catania said. “It was being a good father, good brother, good husband, great uncle, soon to be grandfather. Having Matt on the job as a resource and as a chief in another town was, you know, priceless.”

Catania has been on the job for 26 years. This past year has been his toughest ever. He is serving without his brother, Plainville Police Chief Matt Catania, who died in March.

“We would talk every day, talk about everything, not just about police work, though,” Catania said. “The brotherhood was extremely strong. More or less a best friend other than just the chief, other than just a police officer, very focused on the family.”

If the name Catania sounds familiar, it should. Members of the Catania family currently serve on police forces in New Haven, New Britain, Simsbury, Bloomfield, Rocky Hill, Storrs, Canton, and the Connecticut State Police.

“We had seven siblings and out of the eight of us, four of us became officers,” Catania said.

It started with Catania’s father, who was a Hartford police officer.

House: “Did you look up to him? Was he an idol? Did you say I want to do this someday?”

Capt. Mark Catania: “Ever since we were little, all of us, when we were little, we’d see our father come in uniform and everything. That’s something that we set our goals, that that’s what we wanted to do. Yes.

While there are some younger Catanias serving, like Matt’s kids, it’s unclear what the future holds because of some of the same reasons Moon talked about.

House: “Why do you think younger people don’t want to go into law enforcement with the same numbers they did years ago?”

Catania: “They’re watching too much TV, I think. The media is not, at times, very kind when it comes to what’s going on. Again, the level of scrutiny is very high as to everything we’re doing, and you know, there’s a lot of second-guessing that a lot of Monday morning quarterbacking going on.”

The Catanias have been fortunate. They haven’t lost anybody in the line of duty. Matt died suddenly after an illness, and the anniversary of his passing on March 10 will be hard on his family and the brotherhood of police across the state.

“Extremely difficult. My brother, Matt, had a very infectious personality, a very, very, very approachable type of person,” Catania said. “And it was unbelievable with the outpouring of people that still to this day, still have always had great thoughts about Matt.”