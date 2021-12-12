This Week in Connecticut: Student-athletes at the University of Hartford blaming the school for health issues due to mold

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – There is more trouble for the University of Hartford. The school is being sued by some student-athletes to block the university’s downgrade from Division I to Division III.

Now, in an unrelated case, the university could be facing more legal trouble. Some student-athletes are blaming breathing problems on the school. Their attorney says the University of Hartford was negligent about cleaning up mold and jeopardized the students’ health.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

