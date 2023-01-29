(WTNH) – Now to our positive vibes from Nutmeg Nation.

Two educators with ties to Connecticut are among the top five finalists for National Teacher of the Year!

The first is Carolyn Kielman, a science teacher at Bristol Eastern High School. She’s taught in Connecticut since 2002 and was recently chosen as our state’s own Teacher of the Year for 2023.

The second is Jermar Rountree, who is Washington D.C.’s Teacher of the Year. He started his career in Connecticut in 2008, working at the YMCA in Danbury. He moved to D.C. in 2012, teaching physical education and health for elementary school students.

