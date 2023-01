(WTNH) – The covered bridge in West Cornwall in the Litchfield hills is a symbol of Connecticut that appears on postcards, calendars and tourism brochures.

It was badly damaged right before Christmas when someone brought a backhoe through it. The damage to the 19th Century structure was so bad, it was closed to traffic.

The Department of Transportation has been fixing it and we can report that it will be fully reopened within the week.

