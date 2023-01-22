(WTNH) – A Woodstock Academy senior is heading to Harvard University and his reaction to finding out he was accepted is going viral.

17-year-old Matthew Myslenski and his twin sister Magdalena are seen in the video when they heard the incredible news in December.

The video has reached millions of people.

Matthew, who has Cerebral Palsy, says he has had to adapt to challenges over the years, but he’s never let his disability hold him back from achieving his goals.

He plans to major in biology and become a physician one day.

