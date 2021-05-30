This Week in CT: 8th noose found at Windsor construction site; Activists continue mission one year after George Floyd’s death

(WTNH)– First up on “this week,” a sign of racism and hate found again at an Amazon work site in Windsor.

An 8th noose was found this past week on Wednesday. The NAACP says the construction site will once again shut down for an unformed amount of time after previously being closed for an investigation. News 8’s Bob Wilson has more in the video above.

News 8 sat down with the President of the Connecticut NAACP, Scot X. Esdaile, to discuss this also in the video above.

The sighting of this noose comes a year and a day after the death of George Floyd. Floyd died in May 2020 at the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

In Connecticut and around the country, the 46-year-old’s death set off weeks of protests. Young and old, Black and White marched alongside each other turning their grief into action.

News 8’s Shaynah Ferreira caught up with some of those demonstrators one year later to find out if they feel their voices were heard and what their mission is now in the video above.

There’s a bill on the table that would declare racism a public health crisis statewide. Well tell you why it’s important to advocates also in the video above.