This Week in CT: A look at how hospitals, schools, and workplaces are preparing for a rise in COVID cases

(WTNH) – First up on This Week, every Connecticut county is now considered to be under substantial risk for COVID-19 community transmission.

The CDC says that’s when there are 50 to 99 cases per 100,000 people in a week. That means people in Connecticut should wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status.

This new surge is driven in part by the Delta variant. This variant was first detected in the United States in March 2021. It was initially identified in India in December 2020.

It’s now the cause of more than 80 percent of new US cases, according to the CDC. We’re learning it’s two and a half times more contagious than the original strain.

President Joe Biden weighed in on the rise in cases.

“Experts tell us we’re going to see these cases rise in the weeks ahead. A largely preventable tragedy that’s going to get worse before it gets better. What’s different about this surge from previous ones is we have the tools to prevent this rise in cases,” President Biden said.

See the full story in the video above.