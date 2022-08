(WTNH) – This year, Connecticut has a gubernatorial election, which will be a rematch of 2018. Bob Stefanowski is taking on the incumbent, Ned Lamont.

History says it’s hard to defeat an incumbent governor in Connecticut. In fact, the last time a sitting governor was voted out of office was in 1954, almost 70 years ago.

Governor John Lodge was one of the most fascinating to ever hold the office.

