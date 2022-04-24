(WTNH) – Connecticut is going through an apartment building boom. All over the state, new housing is going up, especially in the cities.

Many of the younger people looking for rentals want lots of amenities and they want to be able to walk to work, restaurants, and attractions, which is why Hartford and New Haven are hot right now.

One of the most anticipated projects in Connecticut is the new North Crossing Development going up and around the home of the Hartford Yard Goats Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

Randy Salvatore is the developer behind the massive project, and he’s also building the new Peirpoint in New Haven, where News 8’s Dennis House got a look at what renters will get in both cities.

