This Week in CT: Avelo’s inaugural flight takes off from Tweed; flashback to when the first female governor in the U.S. was elected in CT

(WTNH) – The Tweed-New Haven Airport comeback is soaring to new heights. Low-budget carrier Avelo Airlines launched East Coast Service this week with a flight to Orlando.

It’s just the start. Avelo will be flying to six Florida destinations from New Haven. In addition, Tweed-New Haven is also getting ready for a big facelift.

Taking a step back in time now. 47 years ago, the first female governor was elected in the United States and that happened right here in CT.

Ella Grasso started her political career as a state representative for the town of Windsor Locks. She then worked her way up, serving as Secretary of the State, and then in Congress as a U.S. Representative before throwing her hat in the ring as governor.

Grasso defeated Republican Robert Steele Jr. on November 5, 1974. She had to resign just two years into her second term due to ovarian cancer. She passed away in 1981.

In honor of her pioneering political accomplishments, President Ronald Reagan posthumously awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom.