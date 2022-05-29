(WTNH) – On this Memorial Day weekend, we want to pay tribute to those who served and made the ultimate sacrifice, but also the war heroes still with us today.

This week, a number of veterans in Eastern Connecticut were recognized for their service by Congressman Joe Courtney. His office did some digging and retrieved metals for the heroes.

“A lot of times, particularly in WWII, when there was a huge massive rush to leave the services, they just signed the papers and took off. Reconstructing their records so they can actually get the medals they’ve earned is very special. It means a lot, not only to service members, but to their families. It really becomes an heirloom for future generations,” Larson said.

If you know of a positive story, find us on social media and use the hashtag #positivevibes8.