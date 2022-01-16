This Week in CT: Connecticut continues to break racial barriers

(WTNH) – Connecticut broke racial barriers in 1962 with the election of Gerald Lamb as State Treasurer, the first Black person to win a statewide election in Connecticut history. In 1981, another milestone was the election of Democrat Thirman Milner as Mayor of Hartford, the first Black mayor in New England.

In 1990, our state elected its first Black member to Congress, Gary Franks, a Republican. Jahana Hayes, a Democrat, became the first Black woman to represent Connecticut in Congress after her election in 2018.

This year, more history will be made as the race of the 5th Congressional District features two Black candidates: Jahana Hayes against Republican George Logan.

Watch the video above for the full segment.