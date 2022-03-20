(WTNH) – This is Women’s History Month and we are celebrating women all over our state. This week, Dennis House emceed the Women’s Leadership luncheon featuring mayors and first selectmen from across the state.

They honored a trailblazer, former Hartford Mayor Ann Uccello, the first woman elected mayor in Connecticut and the first woman elected mayor of a Capital City in the United States.

She turns 100 in May.

The leaders talked about her legacy and about their own journeys.

