(WTNH) – A new poll gave us some insight into how people of Connecticut feel about the races for governor and the U.S. Senate. The poll shows Governor Ned Lamont leading Republican opponent Bob Stefanowski by 13 points and Senator Richard Blumenthal leading Republican opponent Themis Klarides by 10 points.

One of the questions the poll asked about is age and what voters think about the ages of politicians. We currently have the oldest president ever, and some of your local officials are also in their 70s and will hit 80 soon.

Did you know there are hundreds of children in Connecticut who need parents, waiting to be adopted or go into foster care? At News 8, we are focusing our attention on adoption in the wake of the sudden loss of the two sons of our friend and colleague Tom Dudchik.

Robert and Anthony Dudchik were adopted, and in their memory, we hope to help some deserving kids find forever homes. Dennis House sat down with DCF Commissioner Vannessa Dorantes.

Watch the video above for the full segment.