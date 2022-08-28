(WTNH) – What started as a normal day in a Glastonbury backyard ended as a nightmare for pet owners. On Tuesday, August 16, Bob and Lynn Murray noticed their two dogs, Listo and Tanner, barking toward the ground. That’s when they realized both had been bitten by a venomous rattlesnake.

The Murrays rushed the dogs to Pieper Emergency Hospital in Middletown where they were given anti-venom that saved their lives.

Both dogs survived and are back home now.

Rattlesnakes are an endangered species in Connecticut, but they are in the Glastonbury area of the state.

