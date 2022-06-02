(WTNH) – Construction is going on miles and miles of highway in our state. It’s not to necessarily protect drivers, but to make life more pleasant and quieter for all the people who live right next to an interstate.

There seems to be a construction boom in Connecticut. There are sound barriers currently going up at several locations in our states.

“We have about 150 sound barriers here in Connecticut right now that are existing. Most of those are along I-91, I-84, and I-95,” said Kimberly Lesay, Connecticut Department of Transportation.

As people living near the interstates has increased, they complained about the noise of trucks, cars, and sirens.

