This Week in CT: ‘Facebook Papers’ released, social media expert breaks it all down

(WTNH) – It’s a big week for social media companies. First, a consortium of American news outlets published in unison stories based on the ‘Facebook Papers.’ Those are thousands of internal documents leaked by whistleblower Frances Haugen.

Those documents are wide-sweeping and include company research, internal message board threads, emails, and more. Then, Congress hosted social media executives for another hearing to grill them on what they are doing to make sure kids are safe on their platforms.

“We need stronger rules to protect children online, real transparency, real accountability. I want a market where the competition is to protect children, not to exploit them,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal.