(WTNH) – Taking a step back in time. March 29, 1914, was the first time U.S Figure Skating Championships took place right here in Connecticut.

The “International Style” competition was held in New Haven. It took place at the newly opened New Haven Arena Ice Rink on Wall Street. The original arena burned down in 1924. At that time, skating was very popular in the U.S. with lots of local skate clubs.

So, the International Skating Union of America opened up its first event to amateur skaters all over the world. No Connecticut skaters won.

Now for some positive vibes in Nutmeg Nation. A school fundraiser in Vernon got a big shot in the arm from the “Goat”. Maple Street School principal, Josh Egan, has friends who work for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. When he heard that Tom Brady was coming back, he reached out to see if they had anything he could sell to raise money for the school.

Two boxes arrived. They contained two signed footballs, one from Rob Gronkowski and the other was from Tom Brady.

