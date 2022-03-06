(WTNH) – Throughout the month of March, News 8 is celebrating women. In a historic win, Windsor’s Maryam Kahn was elected as the first Muslim member of the Connecticut House of Representatives.

Kahn won a special election Tuesday to fill the vacant seat in the 5th District, covering Windsor and part of Hartford. She received 760 votes defeating Republican challenger Charles Jackson and petitioning candidate Lawrence Jaggon.

Now for some positive vibes in Nutmeg Nation. The Southington Police Department is going viral for a video featuring the musical stylings of Celine Dion.

Officer Evan Olsson, Sergeant Matt Hammel, Officer Ayotte, and Officer Richard were all part of the video. The video was created to up the department’s social media presence with some fun community outreach.

They posted the video on Facebook last week saying, “expect greatness and tune in for more content.”

