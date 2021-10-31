This Week in CT: Flashback 257 years ago when the nation’s oldest newspaper was printed, nurse saves woman’s life at Mohegan Sun

(WTNH) – Taking a step back in time – 257 years ago, the first issue of the nation’s oldest newspaper was printed.

That paper? The Hartford Courant. The paper was published by Thomas Green.

He was working at the ‘Connecticut Gazette’ in New Haven before he was fired by Ben Franklin. That’s when he went north to Hartford to create his own weekly paper. The first issue was published on October 29, 1764. It was just four pages.

The paper is now one of the longest-lasting businesses in American history.

Now, for some positive vibes in Connecticut.

A local nurse jumped into action to save a stranger’s life while at a concert at Mohegan Sun. Sandra Swenor was playing the slots before heading into the Blake Shelton concert. That’s when she started to feel dizzy.

Cindy Edwards was there with her husband and noticed Swenor convulsing. Edwards began compressions, and two other nurses at the casino joined in. It took them two minutes to get Swenor’s pulse back.

The two reunited this week at Backus Hospital. Swenor will go back to Massachusetts and is still waiting on test results regarding the cause of her seizure.

If you know of a positive story, tag us on social media and use the hashtag #positivevibes8.