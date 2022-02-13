(WTNH) – Taking a step back in time now. February 7, 1931, famed pilot Amelia Earhart landed in unfamiliar territory at the altar right here in CT.

She married publisher George Putnam at his mother’s home in Noank, only though after six proposals and a letter outlining all the conditions under which she would marry him.

The wedding was secret and small, with the only guests being Putnam’s mother and uncle. Earhart was afraid marriage would prevent her from following her ultimate passion of flying.

They were married for six years up until her disappearance in 1937.

Now for some positive vibes in Nutmeg Nation. In the crowd of 70,000 fans at So-Fi Stadium on Sunday, there will be three young men from Connecticut. Thanks to Make-A-Wish and the NFL, 17-year-old Christopher from Norwalk, 12-year-old Nicholas from Trumbull, and 11-year-old Conner from Ridgefield are embarking on a very special weekend. They will get to walk to the red carpet as VIPs, then get to experience the Superbowl fun.

