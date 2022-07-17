(WTNH) – Our flashback this week takes us back nearly 90 years to when Connecticut was home to the car of the future. On July 12, 1933, the prototype of Buckminster Fuller’s Dymaxion car rolled off the assembly line in Bridgeport.

It had three wheels, could transport 11 passengers, and reached speeds of 90 miles per hour. It was considered the Tesla of its time, but only three were ever built. The prototypes were brought to the World’s Fair in Chicago, but it didn’t go well.

Connecticut did have a role in the automotive world. Pope and Columbia made cars in Hartford from 1899 into the 20th Century.

