(WTNH) – Our flashback takes us back to Hartford 95 years ago. Charles Lindbergh was a hero, one of the most famous people on Earth after becoming the first person to fly non-stop across the Atlantic from New York to Paris.

Lindberg came to Hartford for a victory parade. He landed his famous plane Spirit of Saint Louis at Brainard Airport field and then was treated to a ticker-tape parade downtown.

We have two positive vibes stories this week. A 6-year-old boy, who was badly burned in Bridgeport, was the special guest of honor at Yankee Stadium. Dominick Krankall went onto the field with his family before Tuesday’s Yankees Game against the Toronto Blue Jays. He got to spend some time with Yankee pitchers and played catch. His dad says the experience meant a lot to them after the last few weeks.

Our second positive vibes story comes from Tolland where an unfortunate incident turned into something pretty cool! The former president of Poland, Lech Walesa, ended up on the side of the highway with a flat tire while visiting Connecticut. State police were called to help, and it turns out the trooper who arrived was a native of Poland.

Trooper Lipert said he was grateful to help such an influential person and speak to him about the history of Poland.

Watch the video above for the full segment.