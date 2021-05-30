This Week in CT: Flashback to past Memorial Days; New Haven man turns life around, graduates Yale Divinity School

(WTNH)– We take you back just two years to 2019. A much different view at how people were honoring Memorial Day where parades were a common occurrence.

This was the remembrance in Hamden. Families and veterans gathering there to reflect on the importance of the day. You may remember last year, many of these parades and wreath layings across the state were canceled because of the COVID pandemic.

A New Haven success story winding up at the Yale Divinity School this week. Quavon Newton grew up in Harlem. His family moved to New Haven. As a kid he sold drugs, was expelled from Hillhouse High School and wound up in jail. He pulled his life together and got a job.

Newton says using the beliefs his father instilled in him. He made it to Yale Divinity School where he graduated this week. Newton is now back in New York as a pastor at the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church.

