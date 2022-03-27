(WTNH) – Taking a step back in time to March 23, 1950, when an era of fear began across the state. It was the beginning of the Mad Dog murders.

Joseph Taborsky wanted an explosive 25th birthday. To celebrate, he and his brother, Albert, murdered a liquor store owner in West Hartford. Albert was sentenced to life in prison, while Joseph was sentenced to death.

Despite a vow to stay on the straight and narrow after escaping death on a technicality, Taborsky went back to killing. He was dubbed “The Mad Dog” during a 10-week statewide murder streak. The violence forced people to stay home and stores to closed before dark. In the end, it was hit footwear that got him caught in the police’s crosshairs.

One of his victims, a shoe store owner, remembered the killer’s shoe size. The victim’s good memory got Taborsky the exclusive distinction as the only man ever to be sentenced to death twice in Connecticut.

On May 17, 1960, at the Wethersfield State Prison, he became the last convict in state history to die by electrocution.