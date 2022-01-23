This Week in CT: Flashback to the first Black female pharmacist in the state

(WTNH) – Taking a step back in time now. On January 19, 1886, the woman who would become the first Black female pharmacist in Connecticut was Anna Louise James, who was born into a former slave in Hartford.

When she was little, her family moved to Old Saybrook and she graduated high school. For a career, James decided to follow in the footsteps of some family members by becoming a pharmacist. She was the only woman who graduated from the Brooklyn College of Pharmacy in New York City in 1908. She was also the first Black woman to graduate from the school.

Her brother-in-law opened the first drug store along the shoreline and she took over in 1922.

The “James Pharmacy” still stands today and is a fixture in downtown Old Saybrook, but it’s now an ice cream shop.

Now for some positive vibes in Nutmeg Nation. A local dairy farm gets the national spotlight.

At Colchester’s Cato Corner Farm, they make raw farmstead cheese by hand from their 45 Jersey cows. It’s a mother-son team who do all the work.