This Week in CT: Flashback to the first woman in the state to get her pilot’s license

(WTNH) – Taking a step back in time. This week we are honoring a local trailblazer who flew above the glass ceiling. The first woman in the state to get her pilot’s license.

Mary Goodrich Jenson was born in Wethersfield, not far from Brainard Airport. Jenson was interested in both writing and flying, so she first pursed a career at the Hartford Country as their aviation reporter.

They said she could only have the job if she got her pilot’s license first, so she did. She got it in 1927 at the age of 20.

It not only earned her the title of the first female pilot, but also the first woman journalist with her own byline in the Courant. Jenson passed away in Hartford on January 4, 2004.