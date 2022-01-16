This Week in CT: Flashback to the New England Whalers inaugural home game; man rescues family in Hartford crash

(WTNH) – Taking a step back in time. 47 years ago, Hartford became home to one of the most iconic professional hockey teams in history.

January 11, 1975, the New England Whalers played their inaugural home game at the Hartford Civic Center. It opened just days before for the first time.

The Whalers were one of the first teams to join the World Hockey Association, which rivaled the NHL. The team’s first game was played in front of a sold-out crowd of more than 10,000 fans.

They beat the San Diego Mariners four to three in overtime. Four years later in 1979, the WHA went under, and the team rebranded as the Hartford Whalers. They played in Hartford for 22 years before moving to North Carolina in 1997.

For this week’s positive vibes, in the movies, a superhero can come to your rescue at the moment of disaster. It sort of happened in real life in Hartford’s west end last week as a delivery man saved a family.

They’re alive today and he is as humble as they come.

