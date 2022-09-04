(WTNH) – Our flashback this week takes us back to a week in 2003 and what was the start of a new era in college sports in Connecticut.

On August 30 of that year, the UConn Huskies Football team played their first game at Rentschler Field. It was a brand new 40,000-seat stadium in East Hartford with a price tag of $92 million. It was the result of a decade-long search for a suitable home for the university’s expanding D1 football team.

Other potential sites included UConn’s flagship campus in Storrs and Adriane’s Landing in downtown Hartford, where they would have shared a field with the New England Patriots.

After the Patriots broke their promise to move here, East Hartford rose to the top when United Technologies offered to donate 75 acres of land next to Pratt and Whitney Headquarters.

On August 30, the Huskies won a decisive 34 to 10 victory over Indiana University.

