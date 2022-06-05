(WTNH) – Our flashback takes us back 50 years to when Connecticut was a battleground state in presidential politics. Here on News 8, election night 1972 was a big deal.

ABC News was anchored by Howard K. Smith and Harry Reasoner. It was President Richard Nixon, the Republican, against Democrat George McGovern.

Reasoner lived in Westport and talked about Connecticut on election night with a dig at some of the people here.

Nixon not only carried Connecticut but every state except Massachusetts, in one of the biggest landslides in history.

Now to our Positive Vibes. Prom season is winding down and wedding season is getting underway. People haven’t been able to party like this in a long time due to the pandemic, and many women are wearing brightly colored dresses to celebrate. And for men, they’re taking some leaps in formal wear too.

Picking out the right tuxedo is a right of passage for teenagers heading to the prom.

