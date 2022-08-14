(WTNH) – In our flashback this week, Connecticut is best known for basketball, pro hockey, even Olympic athletes who grew up in many of our cities and towns, but the state has also played host to several notable sporting events. That includes in the realm of racing.

In the 1980s, Stafford Motor Speedway in Stafford Springs was home to a number of highly publicized NASCAR races, pitting some of the best names against each other. It was called the Showdown of Champions. On August 6, 1985, Stafford experienced one of its most remarkable NASCAR moments ever.

That day, rookie of the year, Dale Earnhardt smoked the competition, winning not one, but two back-to-back short track races, making it his most memorable visit in history to a Connecticut race track.

Watch the video above for the full segment.