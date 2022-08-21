(WTNH) – Our flashback this week: Elvis Presley. The king of rock and roll died 45 years ago this week. On August 21, 1977, Elvis was supposed to perform at the Hartford Civic Center. The tickets were $12.50

It was a return to Connecticut. He has performed in Hartford, Springfield, and New Haven the summer before to should out crowds and reportedly booked the entire top floor of the Hartford Hilton for that trio of concerts.

Our positive vibes this week are about feeding minds and bodies in New Britain. Hosted by Price Rite, Feed the Children, and Goya Foods, they along with the Boys & Girls Club, picked out 400 families to receive a 25-pound box of food and a 15-pound box of essentials. Those essentials included staple items like pasta, canned goods, and cereal.

School supplies and backpacks were also handed out. Price Rite and Feed the Children have been partners since 2015, and in that time, they’ve helped 40,000 families.

Watch the video above for the full segment.