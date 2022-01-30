This Week in CT: Flashback to when former WWE CEO took on Sen. Blumenthal; puppy in Cromwell participating in Puppy Bowl

This Week in Connecticut

(WTNH) – Taking a step back in time now to 2010 when the last time U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal faced off against a Republican challenger. It was former WWE CEO, Linda McMahon.

That election cycle she won support from the state Republican party. She promised to lower taxes and create jobs. McMahon spent $50 million of her own money to try and defeat Blumenthal. We will see what happens this time around with newly-announced candidate Themis Klarides.

Now for some positive vibes in Nutmeg nation. A little puppy fostered in Cromwell was chosen to participate in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl. Dewberry is a Shih Tzu, mini Poodle mix. He is three months old!

