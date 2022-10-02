(WTNH) – Our flashback this week brings us back to 1985, which was the last time Connecticut took a direct hit from a hurricane. Hurricane Gloria made landfall in the state 37 years ago on September 27.

Gloria’s eye crossed Westport at low tide, which spared the state from the kind of coastal damage from Irene and Sandy, but there were still over 700,000 power outages.

Now, 37 years later on the very same week, we are talking about Hurricane Ian and its devastating impact on Florida. Right now, people from Connecticut are answering the call to help.

Red Cross volunteers from Connecticut have traveled to Orlando and will be stationed in some of the hardest-hit areas from Sarasota to Naples.

Watch the video above for the full segment.