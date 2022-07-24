(WTNH) – Connecticut is known as a blue, Democratic state, but it wasn’t always that way. In fact, in the 1905s, it was very much Republican.

Back in 1985, then-Senator John F. Kennedy sat down with Thomas Dodd, the Democratic candidate for Senate that year. In an old film from the UConn Library, Kennedy endorsed Dodd against Republican Senator William Purcell who was seeking re-election.

Dodd went on to defeat Purcell in a landslide. He was re-elected in 1964 and lost re-election in 1970.

